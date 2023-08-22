Doctors warn Middle Tennesseans to take care of themselves during heatwave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee continues to be under a heat advisory with heat index values well above 100 degrees.

It’s in effect until Friday night and doctors are warning people to take care of themselves.

Lakisha Davenport is helping by using what she calls her darkness to help those without a roof over their head. She was unhoused five years ago for 10 years. She's serving as an Outreach Coordinator for Metro’s Office for Homeless Services to make sure they’re surviving this heat wave.

"A bottle of water we take for granted because we’re in cool air. Someone living in the streets, bottled water — it means a lot," Davenport said.

In addition to water, the office for Homeless Services is also supplying bus passes, sunscreen and bug repellent.

"I wish I had bug spray back then. That’s the worst thing when you’re sweating it attracts more bugs," Davenport said.

Davenport knows how detrimental heat can be to someone’s health.

"I had a friend that actually ended up having congestive heart failure, due to a heat stroke she had," Davenport explained.

She agrees with Dr. Bryan Doherty, a cardiologist with TriStar Centennial Medical Center, who says this heat is going to be a challenge for everyone.

"Instead of walking three or four blocks like we typically encourage people to do, this isn’t the time for people to explore new exercise programs outdoors," Dr. Doherty said.

His major concern is people who already have preexisting conditions, like heart problems.

"Those effects are going to be more pronounced for people who already taking medications that lower blood pressure, lower their heart rate, or cause them to lose fluid," Dr. Doherty said.

He suggests people stay in cool areas, drink plenty of water, and limit your time outdoors. For the unhoused it's more of a challenge, that's why Davenport is making sure no one has to suffer in the extreme heat.

"I just want them to know that I love them. A lot of people love them and we want to help them get housed, so they too can feel the freedom from the homelessness," Davenport said.

OHS is providing “on-demand” shelter service to the Nashville Rescue Mission receiving those who are seeking shelter.

Unlike typical shelter nights, a standard shuttle route will not be offered. Those needing a ride can call the dispatch number 615-844-3399 to request pick up.

Davenport said Metro Public Library locations are also open to beat the heat.

To learn the symptoms of a heat-related illness, click here.

