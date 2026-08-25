Dolly Parton remembered with an outpouring of love across social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville and the world are flooding social media with love for Dolly Parton, sharing memories, music, and heartfelt tributes to the country music icon.

Here’s how Nashville and others are remembering Parton.

Music Industry

Kacey Musgraves

The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

John Rich

Dolly Parton, an American Original and an absolute country music hero, has sadly passed away. Rest in peace. The whole world will miss you 💔 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 25, 2026

Scott Borchetta

Maddie and Tae

Landmarks & Institutions

Grand Ole Opry

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to a true country music icon, Opry member Dolly Parton.



There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with… pic.twitter.com/t9yBCdMIsb — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 25, 2026

Country Music Hall of Fame

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is not celebrity, but humanity. She came from poverty to become the most important native of Tennessee. She shared her fortunes for the good of all of us, and shared her soul in every note she sang.” –Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/naJAF3ov0N — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) August 25, 2026

Ryman Auditorium

Politics and Pop Culture

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

There are no words to adequately express the sorrow our family and indeed, all Tennesseans, feel in the loss of Dolly Parton. An iconic leader who loved our great state and nation. Her passing leaves a void that no one can ever fill. Dolly, we will always love you. pic.twitter.com/0TvlT4VxIt — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 25, 2026