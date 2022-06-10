Downtown hotel rates top $600 during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With so many fans in town for CMA Fest, many are choosing to stay downtown, where some hotel rates are easily topping $600 a night.

"It's like the prices are really high for this kind of venue, with the attendance this year, they really need to lower them a little bit," one fan said.

"We paid about $600 a night to stay down here at the renaissance," another said.

Despite the high room rates, people seem to be paying them.

"People are willing because we've been locked up for two years, you can look around and see, everybody's over it," said one fan.

But some here say there are some deals if you look hard enough.

"I kept searching for rooms, and last minute, I found a room for $150 and we booked it!," another said.

But as can be the case with so much else on lower Broadway, when it comes to hotel room rates and those filling them, it's euphoria now, with maybe a bit of a financial hangover later.