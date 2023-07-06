Downtown's Broadway Bridge closes for two months starting Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's aging Broadway Bridge will close for two months while it gets a much-needed facelift.

Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation have been working since last fall to make upgrades to a portion of Broadway that includes a bridge between 10th and 13th Avenues. Now crews are ready to replace the bridge itself — a task that will take eight weeks to complete.

Beginning Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m., the road will be closed from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue and will remain in place until September 7. This portion covers the stretch of Broadway near the historic Union Station, Grand Hyatt, and Frist Art Museum. 11th Avenue from Porter Street to McGavock Street underneath the bridge will also close for two months, blocking a major cut-through in the Gulch. Drivers will need to navigate the closures using Church Street and Demonbreun Street.

Businesses on Broadway between 10th Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard will be accessible via one-way traffic from Demonbreun Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

TDOT plans only one pause in project work during this two-month stretch: July 17 - 20, when the Grand Hyatt hosts SEC Football Media Days.

A live look at the progress can be accessed here.

According to TDOT, the roadway will maintain six 10-foot travel lanes (three in each direction) an 8-foot striped median with one-foot shoulders, curb and gutter, and 11-foot 8-inch sidewalks, which includes space for aesthetic features like planters on both sides of the roadway.