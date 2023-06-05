Dozens attend vigil for 4-year-old girl shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teddy bears and flowers sitting on the corner of Douglas Avenue and Dickerson Pike are now a reminder of the innocence lost this week.

"This loss is our loss. Anytime a child dies, that is, that is our loss to our community," community member and vigil organizer, Theeda Murphy, said.

Police say 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier was killed in a drive-by shooting just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was riding in the back seat of Chevrolet Malibu, when it came under fire after it stopped at a red light.

Two men got out of another car and fired multiple shots. Taliyah was struck in the head and died as a result of her injuries.

Her death, is the kind of tragedy, community members say doesn't need to keep happening.

"We are sad to have yet another child dead at the hands of senseless gun violence. And so we want to show support to the family. The family is part of our community. The community is also hurt by this," Murphy said.

Dozens of people returned to the scene of the shooting for a candlelight vigil to pay their respects and honor Taliyah's life.

"We are encouraging everyone to join with this family, to acknowledge that this loss, is everybody's loss," Murphy said.

Advocates against gun violence said they'll keep fighting to make sure children in Nashville can live to grow old.

Family members are asking for donations to help pay for Taliyah's funeral. If you would like to donate you can do so HERE.