Dozens gather to remember victims of Waffle House shooting 5 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last month all eyes were on Nashville as the nation learned of another mass shooting. But five years ago, more tragedy struck.

A man deemed mentally ill killed DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin as they ate inside an Antioch Waffle House.

Today dozens gathered to remember the victims at a remembrance ceremony organized by Natrix Dream.

The mother of Akilah Desilva, Shaundelle Brooks, said in the last few weeks, her pain has multiplied.

"They were shot with an AR-15 and left to die in their own blood. Then a day later, a week later, a month lather, a year later, and now 5 years later no action. No action was taken by Tennessee lawmakers to prevent this from happening again," she said.

Brooks said her injuries are profound and made worse because of inaction.

"We all know the result of that. On March 27, 2023 there was another mass shooting," she said.

For those present today, the path forward is clear.

"In order to prevent this from happening we have to support the fight to end this gun violence and change these laws that we're having in Tennessee," Abede Dasilva, said.

On Friday, Tennessee lawmakers adjourned for the year without taking up any legislation on gun reform.

But advocates say they're not giving up and are looking to lawmakers willing to stand up for them.