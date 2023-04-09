Dozens of families attend annual Easter egg hunt in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It wasn't hard to find bunny ears at the E.S. Rose Community Center, where dozens of families gathered for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The event featured free food, games, and music. Volunteers passed out free tote bags and cotton candy.

Even the Easter Bunny made an appearance! Egg Hunts where divided by age group.

Families who stopped by say the egg hunt has become a tradition they love to be a part of.

"Some of the people that we grew up with in the neighborhood from when we started staying in the neighborhood, we no longer live in the neighborhood, but it's nice to see people come back to the neighborhood, and you know share and spend time with each other," attendee, Lee Thomas, said.

Sponsors included Metro Parks, Slim and Husky's, Stand Up Nashville, and the Jamont Gordon Family Foundation.