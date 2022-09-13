Driver arrested after crash that killed former Cumberland University player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jamir Johnson, 24, has been arrested after a car crash that killed a former Cumberland University football player.

Johnson crashed a red Dodge Charger into a tree on Labor Day on East Clark Boulevard. Johnson ran off the road before striking the tree. Murfreesboro police officials report that speed may have played a factor in the crash. Officials found an open bottle of alcohol in the car at the scene.

Murfreesboro Police Department

Witnesses told police that the headlights on the Charger were not on before the crash took place. However, police were able to determine at the vehicle's lights were on at the time of the crash.

Former Cumberland University football player, Marcus Webb, 22, died in the crash. The wreck left Johnson, and three other Cumberland University football players — Lamar Childress, 22; Jeremiah Matthews, 20; Brandon Pace Jr., 20 — hurt.

Pace Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said that Childress and Matthews are in stable condition as they recover at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Johnson has been charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for his injures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, September 10.

He is being held on a $180,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for Oct. 3 at the Rutherford County General Sessions Court.