During coldest days, Nashville provides shelter, warmth to those without a home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the cold front moves in, Nashville is working to make sure everyone in the city stays warm.

The Office of Emergency Management are conducting cold patrols Sunday to Tuesday.

They drive across Nashville, giving out blankets and pointing those without a home to the nearest shelter.

The team starts this once temperatures hit 22 degrees or lower.

"It feels really good to get people indoors to the shelters and know they're going to have a safe place to sleep when the weather turns," said Matt Cerone, who supervises operations in the field.

"If it's gonna be [close to] zero tonight, that means it's going to get bad," said Joe Anderson, who received a blanket Sunday. "With hypothermia...a lot of times you don't make it."

Those needing a warm place to stay have a few options.

Metro Social Services will open an "Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter" at 32-30 Brick Church Pike.

It's opening Sunday at 7p.m. and will stay open through Tuesday morning at 10.

You can get free transportation through the WeGo shuttle service from the downtown bus station on Charlotte Avenue.

Couples and pets are welcome, but those needing shelter should first head to the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room in the Inn.

We are under a Storm 5 alert until Wednesday morning for cold temperatures and snow accumulation. Watch the forecast below.