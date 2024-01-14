Dangerously cold temperatures and accumulating snow likely (1-14-24)

Below Freezing Temps Until Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Unseasonably Cold w/ Increasing Clouds, 20% Chc. for Snow by Dinner | High: 26 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Snow, Heaviest South of I-40 | Low: 16 | NNW 3-8

MLK Day: Snow Continues, Heaviest South of I-40 | High: 23 | N 3-8

In-Depth:

Dangerously cold air is spilling into the Mid-South and by tonight the threat for accumulating snow is expected prompting us to call for a Storm 5 Alert effective tonight through Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 6:00 Sunday evening and last until 6:00 Tuesday morning.

Forecast models have varied in totals with some not showing much and others showing extreme snow amounts. With dry air at the surface, it will probably be around midnight tonight when we see snow really begin over Nashville. Once it gets going it will be a steady snow, heavy at times. Areas along and south of I-40 have the potential to see the most accumulation.