Early childhood educators rally for policy input as families struggle to find affordable childcare options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early childhood educators demonstrated near the state capitol to mark A Day Without Child Care, calling for more involvement in creating childcare policies that would better support working families.

At the foot of Capitol Hill, teachers chanted "No childcare! No workforce!" highlighting the critical role they play in the economy.

"We open our homes every day. We are the foundation of the future," said Lenisa Parker, owner of Mimi's Home Away From Home in Lebanon.

The in-home childcare providers traveled from across the state to attend the rally.

These providers expressed frustration that during the recent legislative session, lawmakers failed to address their concerns. While the governor encouraged prioritizing childcare accessibility, the bill that ultimately passed primarily impacts after-school care, special event care, and camps, not the daily care that thousands of families struggle to find.

"If we don't get out here and advocate for us and for our businesses and childcare, who else will do it?" Parker said.

Many providers described the financial challenges they face in their profession.

"We can't even have help, because we can't afford it, so we don't want to raise the rates just to get the extra help, so we get hardly any vacations or time off because we'd have to close. And if we pay somebody else, that's like the majority of our weekly salary," Parker said.

Home-based childcare providers are seeking more input in next year's legislative session.

The protest even drew support from parents directly affected by the childcare shortage.

One toddler's mother, whose own provider had to close to attend the protest, came to show support.

"That's kind of the only way we would be able to go out and provide for our family," Starr Vassar said.

This year, the Tennessee Department of Human Services did expand its grant program for employer-supported childcare. Soon, DHS will begin accepting proposals from all licensed childcare providers, not just non-profits, who partner with employers to increase access to licensed childcare.

