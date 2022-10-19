Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday and runs through November 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're tired of seeing all of the political ads on TV and candidate signs in yards, we have good news. You no longer have to wait to cast your ballot in the November General Election. Early Voting in Tennessee began Wednesday.

"It’s the first day of Early Voting, so I like getting it out of the way," said Katrina Green, an abortion rights activist and early voter.

In this case, the early bird may not get a worm, but they can skip a line.

"It’s not that bad; people come out here, get it done, cross it off your to-do list," said Green.

"You’re in; you’re out; you make your choices," said Ronnie Perkins, another early voter. "I would always take advantage of it, because you never know what will happen on Election Day. But with early voting, you can check the weather, you can check the time when you can go, the convenience for you and work."

Perkins likes to boast he's usually the first or second in line at the Howard Office Building precinct every year for early voting, for several decades running.

"I have never missed an election since I was 18, and I’m now 64,' he said. "Voting can make a difference because it’s your civic right. When you have a right, exercise your right, don’t give it away. Don’t find excuses not to use it, find excuses to use it. Once again, that’s the influence of my parents."

Davidson County's Election Administrator Jeff Roberts tells NewsChannel 5 that they decided to only have one early voting precinct for the first week, based on numbers from previous elections that featured a similar ballot.

"2014 seems to mirror this election; so, we had one location early opened the first week, and then all the other locations open up that second week," said Roberts.

But for passionate voters, this ballot feels different from all the others, especially on issues like reproductive rights.

"The main issue is our right to choose what happens to our own bodies," said Green.

"You don’t take books away; you encourage people to read and have access to many different ideas and concepts and then let the person decide," said Perkins, on the topic of public education.

Of course, why and how you vote is up to you. These voters just hope it's when and not if.

"Bug your friends to vote; make sure your family votes; I’m telling all your friends — friends don’t let friends not vote," said Green.

In order to vote in Tennessee, you have to provide a form of identification. Click here for a list of approved state and federal IDs.

Click here for an early voting schedule for Davidson County.

Click here to look up a different county's early voting schedule.