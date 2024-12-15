East Nashville record store celebrates 25th anniversary

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In East Nashville, the beloved record store Grimey's is celebrating 25 years in business.

From new releases to old classics, the rows of records, vinyl and CDs bring regulars and visitors to the store every day.

Grimey's first started up in Berry Hill in December 1999, before moving to 8th Avenue South and finally to a former church on Trinity Lane.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years, it just flew by, it's crazy," said co-owner and self-proclaimed vinylist Doyle Davis.

"I think of Grimey's as a gateway to the Old Nashville," he went on. "If you just moved to Nashville and you love it, and you kind of feel lost finding your way in....if you want to be a local, shop at Grimey's."

You can find all kinds of music, a bookstore, plus in-store performances and other events at Grimey's.

Davis says with so much change in Music City and the music industry, it's great to see people young and old appreciating what makes Nashville special.

"We just do what we do and people love it," he concluded.

The store also hosted a celebration at Basement East Saturday night.

