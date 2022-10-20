Edible Nashville Fall Farm Dinner helping teens build a better future

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Edible Nashville is hosting its Fall Farm Dinner benefit Friday and Saturday and tickets are still available.

The dinner is held three times a year, celebrating local farms and benefiting a different nonprofit. This weekend's dinner will benefit Cafe Momentum, a program that trains young people who have been through the juvenile system culinary skills and then provides them jobs.

The farm dinner will be hosted at Chapel Road Farm in Franklin and will feature seasonal foods like roasted duck and chestnuts and other foods made right on the farm.

The dinner will also have local beer and whiskey, music and a night under the stars near a warm fire pit.

Tickets for Saturday's dinner are sold out, but they are still available for Friday. You can buy tickets on Eventbrite.

The food is cooked by local chefs, and Jill Melton, Editor and Founder of Edible Nashville, said they will be getting a little extra help from the Cafe Momentum teens who can put their training to work.

"The students at Cafe Momentum are going to be working at the Farm Dinner," Melton said. "So, they're going to be cooking, they're going to be serving, and then a portion of the proceeds from the farm dinners will go back into the program Cafe Momentum."

Rokeisha Bryant, Nashville Executive Director of Cafe Momentum, said this money will help them hopefully build a brick-and-mortar restaurant for the teens to work out of.

"Young people's stipends for transportation, uniforms, meals, we have to have food to practice with, salary for staff, and we're getting closer to identifying a restaurant that we think will be a good match for our needs, so we're going to have to build out the restaurant completely," Bryant said.

Cafe Momentum hopes to open the restaurant by 2023. The organization is looking at a location in North Nashville, and hopefully, this dinner helps them get one step closer to that goal.