School Patrol: A magician on a mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through his magic, Stephen Bargatze has found a way to make a difference.

The renowned magician is retiring from his job at the TSSAA, but is continuing his talents to delve into the magic and make a difference with his performances for students in need.

The performances include the topics of teasing, bullying, suicide, drugs and alcohol.

A dog bite left him with a speech impediment, but one teacher invested in him to learn magic, which he hits on during his presentations.