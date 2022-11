NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least 600 area students were in the audience at TPAC to watch a Performance by the Ailey II Dance Troupe, a dance company formed by Alvin Ailey in the mid-70s.

Most of these students were invited because they take dance or theatre classes at school. The dancers performed for an hour, and then the director and artists answered questions from students about their training and the challenges of their profession.

