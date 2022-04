HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An area high school junior is getting recognized nationally for her amazing artwork.

Averie Kulbeda was awarded national honors in the Scholastic New York Life Competition. Her winning entry was a digital piece that wowed the judges.

