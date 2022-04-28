SCHOOL PATROL: La Vergne Middle School forms special Debutante Club

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a saying that, "in order to be it, you have to see it." And that's part of the focus of a La Vergne after school group.

The La Vergne Middle School Debutante Club was created for young ladies of color to be able to see themselves as successful of women of color. They're a group of young students learning about the possibilities in life.

It's the first year of the Club, and the students are connecting.

One influential speaker, Roquel Peebles, discussed the road she's traveled — she said she never lost sight of her dream.

