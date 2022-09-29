School Patrol: Mayor Cooper tours Maplewood automotive class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper heard that there were great things going on at Maplewood's Firestone Bridgestone Automotive Class, so he stopped by to check it out.

He pointed out that the automotive industry is one the largest industries in the state, and it's facing a job shortage right now.

Maplewood's Automotive program teaches students to deal directly with customers, work in their showrooms and perform high-tech car repairs. It's the only program like it in the country.

