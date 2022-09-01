School Patrol: Mt. Juliet teen earns pilot's license

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many Mt. Juliet Students are trying to get their driver's licenses, high school senior Kaitlyn Stake has her eyes set on the skies.

It was near the end of the school year in June when we first met Kaitlyn at Mt. Juliet High School in the Marine Corps JROTC program. That was when she told us of her plan to attend a Navy flight camp.

Kaitlyn is the first Mt. Juliet JROTC cadet ever accepted to the Navy flight camp, and The Naval Flight camp only accepted 20 students nominated from the entire Country. Kaitlyn was selected based on her grades, her leadership skills and her extracurricular activities.

Sergeant Major Al Intilli is Kaitlyn's biggest supporter and she is now not only the Commander of the school's cadets, but also a licensed pilot, courtesy of the U.S.Navy Summer Flight Academy at Delaware State University.

