School Patrol: Music and mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In recent years, there have been many efforts to reach out to people struggling in their day-to-day lives.

There are programs that help with drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and depression... and now the music industry is stepping up.

The cities of Liverpool and Nashville teamed up to have an open contest for music groups and songwriters around the world. More than 20,000 songs were entered and the 11 best entries came to Nashville to perform. All of the music featured a mental health-inspired theme.

The goal of the contest is to fight the stigma of treating Mental Health.

The finalists were invited to Nashville to perform at the Exit In and to see the sights.

