Watch Now
NewsEducationSchool Patrol

Actions

School Patrol: Music and mental health

Liverpool and Nashville teamed up to have an open contest for music groups and songwriters to write mental health-inspired music around the world. The 11 best of 20,000 came to Nashville to perform.
school patrol music and mental health
Posted at 7:37 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:37:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In recent years, there have been many efforts to reach out to people struggling in their day-to-day lives.

There are programs that help with drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and depression... and now the music industry is stepping up.

The cities of Liverpool and Nashville teamed up to have an open contest for music groups and songwriters around the world. More than 20,000 songs were entered and the 11 best entries came to Nashville to perform. All of the music featured a mental health-inspired theme.

The goal of the contest is to fight the stigma of treating Mental Health.

The finalists were invited to Nashville to perform at the Exit In and to see the sights.

Learn more about this contest and those chosen by watching the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap