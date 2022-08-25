Watch Now
School Patrol: neighbors fund Charlotte Park Elementary school supplies

Any parent can tell you that buying school supplies for the first day can easily cost more than $100 dollars — so, neighbors of Charlotte Park Elementary decided to help.
Posted at 8:01 PM, Aug 24, 2022
More than 70 backpacks were handed out, each stuffed with pencils, notebooks, crayons and more — just about everything teachers had on their wish lists.

What's remarkable is that the effort was organized by neighbors who heard there was a need and decided to pitch in and help.

Donations also included paper towels, wipes and bandaids.

