School Patrol: neighbors fund Charlotte Park Elementary school supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any parent can tell you that buying school supplies for the first day can easily cost more than $100 dollars — so, neighbors of Charlotte Park Elementary decided to help.

More than 70 backpacks were handed out, each stuffed with pencils, notebooks, crayons and more — just about everything teachers had on their wish lists.

What's remarkable is that the effort was organized by neighbors who heard there was a need and decided to pitch in and help.

Donations also included paper towels, wipes and bandaids.

