School Patrol: Welcoming kids to the Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In time for the celebration of the state of Tennessee's 226th birthday, this week's School Patrol teaches native and new Nashvillians about the rich history of the Volunteer State.

You can learn almost everything you need to know within a two-mile radius at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Within walking distance are The Tennessee State Capitol, The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, The Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives. That's where we met up with Secretary of State Tre Hargett for this week's School Patrol.

As an added bonus, Saturday is Family Day — meaning you can see the original three Tennessee Constitutions up close, for free.

