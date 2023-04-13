Elementary students hand deliver letters asking for stricter gun laws to Governor's Mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Writing letters to the governor is not a typical after school activity for elementary school students.

But then again, 7 year-old Hayden Harris, doesn't share a typical concern.

"I just want to have fun, I don't want to have to worry about my safety," she said.

Harris and her mother were among the dozens of families at Glendale Elementary on Wednesday that wrote handwritten letters to Governor Bill Lee asking for stricter gun laws.

"Something's gotta change for my child, for me, to feel safe sending her to school. I'm a substitute teacher here at Glendale as well. And it's important," Samantha Harris, said.

With back to back tragedies, for some, processing the impact of all that's happened is just beginning.

"I'm from Louisville too, and I used to work right there where it happened, it's gotten to the point, where it just hits too close to home these days," mother, Erin Alff, said.

After the Covenant School mass shooting, parents say they wanted to give their children an opportunity to raise their voice too.

And although Gov. Bill Lee, wasn't home to accept the letters, staff said they would be delivered to him.

An outcome, that children know, has the potential to make a big difference.

"A little goes a long way when you're trying to protest about this stuff," Harris said.