Eliza Fletcher laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who was kidnapped and murdered while out for a jog was laid to rest on Saturday. The family asked that no photos or video be taken at the service, out of respect for Eliza Fletcher and those there to mourn her loss.

Family and friends gathered to remember Eliza: a kindergarten teacher with children of her own.

She was out running her usual route in the early morning of September 2 — near the University of Memphis — when she was forced into an SUV. Her body was found three days later.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, was arrested September 3 for the crime. He faces multiple charges in her death.

Henderson was originally reported under the name Cleotha Abston, until a judge ruled in favor of coverage under the name he'd used prior to his most recent release from prison.

