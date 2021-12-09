Elks Lodge on Jefferson St. joins 'Nashville Nine' with groups already committed to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s historic Elks Lodge is now one of the "Nashville Nine" but repairs may already be on the way.

Historic Nashville is the organization that has put together this list for more than a decade. These are properties filled with history that for one reason or another, are disappearing from our communities.

The Nashville Nine:



170 Second Ave. N.

172 Second Ave. N.

174 Second Ave. N.

176 Second Ave. N.

Elks Lodge — 2614 Jefferson St.

Patton Brothers Funeral Home — 1306 South St.

Southern Ground — 114 17th Ave. S.

Woolworth Building — 221 Fifth Ave. N.

Coca-Cola Bottling Plant — 1525 Church St.

The former Baron Club has gone through many chapters in their story. Best known for hosting names like Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard, and so many others.

The March 2020 tornadoes knocked trees over that later damaged water lines at the lodge, putting the property in jeopardy. Mold and water damage continue to linger, but at least these property owners are willing to accept help.

"It was something actually that Channel 5 did a story on that brought it to our attention as we were putting together our list," said Brian Mansfield said, president of Historic Nashville.

He says that of all the properties on this list, the Elks Lodge should be the easiest to restore. Partly for that reason and because they have a specific issue that can be fixed.

Darrell Bradford helps to manage the property and says the support has been overwhelming.

"I’m kind of getting teary-eyed," Bradford said.

If the designation wasn’t enough, he’s just learned that the Musicians Hall of Fame and Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation intend to chip in for repairs.

Bradford has also heard that Mayor John Cooper’s office has been in contact about offering to match some donations.

"There are so many things that have happened and have been done out of this place. We want to open it up to where we can have after-school programs for kids. We can have mentorship. Those are the type of things we need to help," Bradford said.

"This should be the story we come back to next year and go, this building is safe and it’s better than it’s ever been," Mansfield said.

Historic Nashville works to put these places on the map, even more than history already has. They don’t pay for repairs, but that’s where they hope Nashville can get involved and keep these properties here for generations.

If you’re interested in helping with the lodge or any of the other Nashville Nine, Mansfield says it’s best to reach out to these properties directly.

Mansfield says it takes a commitment from the community to make any of this possible. He says developers will always attend zoning meetings to find the next property they can tear down, so neighbors should be just as motivated to keep these properties standing.