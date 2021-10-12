Employees of Rutherford County Schools die due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 700,000 Americans from all different walks of life have died because of COVID-19.

Recently, Rutherford County Schools announced they lost two employees to the virus over fall break.

The school district shared the news on social media that Garry Mooney passed away last Wednesday.

Jennifer Baker Morton passed away on Saturday.

Mooney was a history teacher and football coach at Smyrna High. Morton was an EA at Rocky Fork Middle.

The district is sending their thoughts and prayers to their loved ones.

Each Monday, Rutherford County Schools posts weekly summaries of the number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines within schools.

The latest numbers from September 27 through October 1 show there were 13 positive cases in employees and 87 employees had to quarantine. There were 109 positive cases in students and 1,599 students quarantined.

Since the district was a fall break last week, new numbers will be posted next week.