Enjoy free and fun fireworks shows all across Middle Tennessee this Independence Day

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All across Middle Tennessee, you can expect some great fireworks shows! We've tried to gather the best ones in the area!

These events were specifically selected as they're free and fun for the whole family!

We also have a complete guide to celebrating Independence Day in Nashville.

Starting July 3, the Hendersonville Chamber Foundation will be hosting its Freedom Festival! The fun starts at 5 p.m. with Hendersonville Has Talent followed by live music at 6 p.m. and at 9, the fireworks go off!

The City of Clarksville is hosting their celebration on the 3rd as well. Expect live music and fireworks! The event begins at 5 p.m., the fireworks begin at 9:10 p.m.

On Independence Day:

Mt. Juliet's Biggest July 4th Celebration

Don't miss out on the fireworks show and the Two Rivers Ford Tailgate Party at Circle P Ranch! The fun will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lebanon 4th of July Celebration

Head on down to the midway at the Wilson County Fairgrounds for live music, games and plenty of fun! There will be cornhole, face painting, inflatables and more to enjoy.

Celebration Under the Stars

Head on over to The Fountains for an incredible event you don't wanna miss! From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can enjoy a DJ, food trucks and a splash pad! Then at 7:30 there will be live entertainment by Craig Campbell.

The fireworks light up the sky at 9 p.m.

Franklin is hosting their festival beginning at 10 a.m. with food and vendors! There will be a patriotic pet parade and free games for all to enjoy. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

If you think we missed a spot, let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com!