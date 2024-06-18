Make this Independence Day special with our all-in-one guide!

Where can I watch fireworks?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to light up the sky Nashville! Whether you wanna watch from inside your house or are looking to party it up downtown this Fourth of July, we've got you covered!

Skydeck on Broadway:

Experience Independence Day on Broadway! Skydeck will be hosting a 4th of July celebration starting at 3 p.m. You will not only get to hear some great live music, but also get an unobstructed view of the fireworks as they light up Music City! Tickets are as low as $25.

One More Cocktail Club:

From 3 p.m. to midnight you can enjoy a night of music and memories, plus a great view of the fireworks show! Tickets start at $72.54.

Fairlane's 4th of July on the Rooftop:

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., you can enjoy a bbq buffet, exclusive cocktails and happy hour deals! Tickets are around $130.

27LIVE 4th of July:

View the fireworks from 27 floors above the city for $35!

Ole Red, White & Blue’s 4th of July Firework Viewing Party:

The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available here.

Red, White & BOOM at the Adventure Science Center!

This family friendly show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for kids from 2 to 12.





What Fourth of July parties are happening?

Enjoy Mediterranean menus a live DJ and refreshing poolside drinks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $43.70.

4th of July Pool Party at the SkyBar:

Celebrate the 4th of July with a splash from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.! Tickets are $31 and you'll receive food and drink specials as well as a great rooftop view of the show!

Redneck Riviera:

Guaranteed Rooftop Entry and an open bar from 6 to 9 p.m.!

Friends in Low Places:

Floors 1 and 2 are FREE and open to the public, all night long.

Where can I get holiday deals?



I want to stay home, where can I watch the fireworks?

You can get a free hot dog with the purchase of any large beer!Two specials! A chicken bucket for $42.99 and the BBQ Bird for $75!At, bottled water will be $1 until 4 p.m.You can get one free slider with each craft beer purchase!You can watch our Fourth of July special right here starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks are expected to kickoff around 9:30.

The stream will be visible below on Fourth.

A lot of these things are pricey...where can I watch the fireworks for free?

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4! Thisand family-friendly event will be taking place across downtown.

Here's a look at the lineup!

Amazon Family Fun Zone Activation open from 12 to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: DJ Coach

12 to 12:40 p.m.: Joe West Band

12:40 to 1 p.m.: DJ Coach

1 to 1:40 p.m.: San Rafael Band

1:40 to 2 p.m.: DJ Coach

2 to 2:40 p.m.: Small Time Rock Stars

2:40 to 3 p.m.: DJ Coach

3 to 3:40 p.m.: The Woods

3:40 to 4 p.m.: DJ Coach

4 to 4:55 p.m.: The Magi

4 to 5 p.m.: DJ Case Bloom

5 p.m.: Main show opens with a welcome from Emcee Kelly Sutton, remarks from Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Color Guard, America the Beautiful performed by Mike Parker and National Anthem performed by Keesha Rainey, with fireworks bursts.

5:09 to 5:14 p.m.: Operation Song

5:15 to 5:45 p.m.: Blessing Offor

5:45 to 6 p.m.: Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Case Bloom

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Girl Named Tom

6:30 to 6:50 p.m.: Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Case Bloom

6:50 to 7:40 p.m.: Yola

7:40 to 8:05 p.m.: Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Case Bloom

8:05 to 9:20 p.m.: Chris Young

9:15 to 9:23 p.m.: Nashville Symphony seated/tuning/house music

9:23 to 9:25 p.m.: Emcee Kelly Sutton opens Ascend Amphitheater show

9:25 to 9:30 p.m.: Nashville Symphony Special Piece

9:30 to 10 p.m.: Nashville Symphony with Fireworks with Drone Show

You can also watch the fireworks from the following spots:



Lower Broadway

Ascend Amphitheater

Riverfront Park

The Green at Riverfront Park

Public Square Park

Music City Walk of Fame Park

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Gay Street Connector

This is great, but how do I get home?

First off we always recommend rideshare since parking will be hectic. Parking will be a bit crazy this holiday weekend, but if you have no other option, here are a few lots on the cheaper side.

Metro Courthouse: July 4th parking rate is $15 max. (You have to exit before 6 a.m. on the 5th)

Downtown Library: July 4th parking rate is $15

5th & Broadway: Parking rates are 10 minutes - 1 Hour: $10; 1-2 Hours: $20; 2-3 Hours: $28; 3-5 Hours: $36; 5-24 Hours: $42.

We will update this list as different rates come out. If you were thinking of parking on the side of Nissan, remember that construction is in place for the new stadium. For parking tips, click here.

Here's what road closures will look like on the Fourth of July

roads should be cleared fully by Monday, July 8

If you are ridesharing, there's a few different spots to choose from:

Downtown Passenger Loading Zones



James Robertson Parkway from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue (both north side and south side)

Deaderick Street from Third Avenue to Sixth Avenue (both north side and south side)

Commerce Street from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue (south side)

Korean Veterans Boulevard (KVB) from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue (both north side and south side)

Nissan Stadium Passenger Loading Zones



Woodland Street from North First Street to North Second Street (both north side and south side)

We recommend if you can't get to one of these spots, to walk a bit further from the action and order your ride out there.

Other transportation options:

WeGo Public Transit

There is a special WeGo Star train service to and from downtown, and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule with final departures at 11:15 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to use the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central for the bus ride home.

WeGo Star

July 4th train tickets are available for purchase now on TicketsNashville.com.

Remember to be safe and have fun! And if you're out and about, be sure to send us pics at My5@newschannel5.com!