Entrepreneur looks for more criminal justice reform measures in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers are winding down their work at the state capitol, as the legislative session wraps up.

This week lawmakers passed criminal justice reform measures with the aim to make it easier for former inmates to re-enter society.

But one former inmate who became a successful entrepreneur says the bills don't address the biggest problems like creating affordable housing for those re-entering society.

"You got a 30-unit building and 5 units are devoted to low income, no we don't want that," said entrepreneur Robert Sherrill. "I'm talking about a whole unit devoted to returned citizens, that's what we need."

Sherrill also says the state practice of keeping voting rights from those who are behind on child support payments, saying it should be a separate civil matter.