Eric Allen's family continues calls for justice after Mt. Juliet officer was not charged in his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a Mt. Juliet man who was shot and killed by police late last year is demanding justice after a Wilson County Grand Jury decided Sgt. Josh Lo's actions were not unlawful.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have not yet been asked by the District Attorney's office to close the case — usually, a letter comes shortly after a determination is made to do so.

However, community advocates from the Nashville Black Assembly and Eric Allen's family are not giving up yet.

The family's attorney said they filed a complaint with the Department of Justice asking them to intervene and bring criminal charges against the officer. They also said they are bringing this to civil court.

Body camera footage showed Allen in the passenger seat of a car when a Mt. Juliet officer pulled it over for speeding and a broken taillight.

When the officer asked him to get out of the car, Allen moved to the driver's seat and hit the gas, dragging the officer.

The officer commanded Allen to stop several times before shooting Allen moments later.

Family and advocates said that does not warrant shooting and killing Allen, and demanded that Sgt. Lo be fired.

"We're asking the community to be alarmed as this family and as we are about officer-engaged firing on unarmed Black men," said Terry Clayton, Allen's family attorney.