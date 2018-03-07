Ethics Complaint Against Megan Barry Moving Forward

Cloudy
HI: 44°
LO: 32°
The ethics complaint filed against former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is moving forward, despite her resignation on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The ethics complaint filed against former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is moving forward, despite her resignation on Tuesday.
The Board of Ethical Conduct voted Wednesday to hold a hearing on a complaint filed by a local group called "Community Oversight Now."
BREAKING: Board of Ethical Conduct approves hearing surrounding the appearance of @MayorMeganBarry preferential treatment of Sgt. Forrest, based on the overtime he was paid. @NC5— Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) March 7, 2018
BREAKING: Board of Ethical Conduct approves hearing surrounding the appearance of @MayorMeganBarry preferential treatment of Sgt. Forrest, based on the overtime he was paid. @NC5
The hearing has yet to be scheduled but it’s going to focus specifically on the overtime incurred by Barry’s former bodyguard, Robert Forrest.
It will also address whether the affair may have influenced her decision regarding a community oversight board for the Metro Nashville Police Department.