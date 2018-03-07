Ethics Complaint Against Megan Barry Moving Forward

11:39 AM, Mar 7, 2018
1 hour ago

The ethics complaint filed against former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is moving forward, despite her resignation on Tuesday.

The Board of Ethical Conduct voted Wednesday to hold a hearing on a complaint filed by a local group called "Community Oversight Now."

The Board of Ethical Conduct voted Wednesday to hold a hearing on a complaint filed by a local group called "Community Oversight Now." 

The hearing has yet to be scheduled but it’s going to focus specifically on the overtime incurred by Barry’s former bodyguard, Robert Forrest.

It will also address whether the affair may have influenced her decision regarding a community oversight board for the Metro Nashville Police Department

