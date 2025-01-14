Every Alexandria police officer quit after a new mayor was elected. People are still not on the same page

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The true impact of a story often unfolds over time, and that's why we are following through and checking back in with people in Alexandria.

In August, while investigating a water issue in Alexandria, I was notified that every police officer had walked off the job. A new mayor was just elected. At the time, the outgoing police chief opened up about the tipping point between them and the mayor's office.

"When the new mayor came in, she tried to reassign our duties to the sheriff's department and then it was becoming a micromanaging issue where she wanted to try to control the police department, and she has no experience," said Travis Bryant, the former police chief.

When I interviewed Mayor Beth Tripp, she wanted to respond to his comments about her micromanaging matters.

"I didn't micromanage anything," Mayor Beth Tripp said. "I don't understand that one. Because I was asking them to do their job. So if I was asking them to do their job does that sound like I was going to give it to county?"

Earlier this month, we met with the new police chief, KD Smith, who shared that community leaders are still working to get on the same page.

"There's some things I'd like to do that she's been against, and it's rocky at times, but all in all, I'm pushing forward," Chief Smith said.

Smith is an experienced law enforcement officer. He was six years into retirement when he took over the Alexandria Police Department in September.

"I'm always up for a challenge, and I felt like I might be able to take this department and make it grow and give the citizens in this town a police department they could be proud of," said Chief Smith.

Chief Smith would like to move the police department into a larger space that's more secure. Right now, the department is stationed at the back of City Hall. His office was once a jail cell.

He said he would like to relocate to the building across the street. He said an old doctor's office is set up perfectly for their needs. He's even talked to the owner who is willing to let them lease it for a low price.

"A change is good for the city and that's what the city needs. The city's been status quo for so long that a change would be good," Smith said.

However, it appears that the mayor is not in favor of the idea.

Mayor Tripp, who said she did not have time in her schedule for an interview for this story, texted me that there's no room in the budget to rent the doctor's office.

The police chief sees it differently. He thinks funds could be reallocated in the police department's budget, which is more than a quarter of a million dollars, as the department has spent less than half of that in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The chief will present his vision to the board on Jan. 28.

"We're here to protect this town and the citizens, and I would hope that the mayor and aldermen they would be all be supportive of that," he said.

Including the new chief, there are three full-time police officers. There are also two part-time officers and two reserve officers. The total is more than there were before everyone quit last summer.

Your emails about rust-colored tap water initially led me to Alexandria. Your stories brought me to the Smith Utility District, where I talked to the water plant manager, Rich Potter. At the time, he said a special solution treating the discoloration would lead to improvements in four to five months. We are staying on top of that, as there has been some progress, but not much.

