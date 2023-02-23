'Every day I tell her: keep fighting.' Robertson County near-drowning victim celebrates 18th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly seven weeks ago, doctors thought a Robertson County teen wouldn't make it after nearly drowning.

But in that time, Cheyanne Walters proved them wrong.

Since the accident near the Robertson County Fairgrounds on January 8, her mother, Emma Kramp, has not left her side.

"Every day I still keep hope and pray and have faith. Every day," Kramp said.

For the last seven weeks, Kramp has seen her daughter live a miracle.

"Every day I tell her, 'keep fighting,'" she said.

On Wednesday, Cheyanne celebrated her 18th birthday. It's a birthday that her mother said she never lost hope would come, despite many difficult days.

"When we got here, the doctors had no hope, but she has given everybody a reason to have hope," she said.

Kramp said it's estimated her daughter was submerged under water for at least five minutes, and as a result, suffered brain damage.

The accident has changed their family, but Cheyanne's joyful personality is a constant.

"I also see the same sarcastic, funny Cheyanne and comedian kid that I had before," she said.

Cheyanne's recovery isn't the only miraculous thing to have happened. Kramp gives that credit to the actions of the heroes that helped rescue her daughter too.

"I'm grateful for everybody that saved her life. From her best friend to the EMTs to the dog leash lady... they're all great people," Kramp said.

Above all, Kramp said she wants her daughter to know she'll never be alone.

"Stay strong, keep faith, and never give up. And happy birthday; I love you," she said.

Cheyanne has a long road ahead, and her family needs help with her medical bills.

If you want to help, here is a link to their GoFundMe.