'Every name is a person,' Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall reminds us of the price of freedom this July 4th

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we you prepare to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary, it's important to remember the freedoms we enjoy each and every day, do not come free. It's comes at a cost that can be seen through the 58,000 names etched onto the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visited Dickson for a few days just before America 250. You could experience the wall 24 hours a day. One person who wasn't going to miss his chance, Vietnam veteran Tommy Davidson.

While Davidson has been able to visit the Vietnam Memorial in D.C., he said this one is just as special.

"It's been a very healing thing for me, and it's brought back many, many memories that I had in Vietnam."

Davidson served in the Navy in Vietnam.

"We went to Vietnam in May of 1965, went ashore.

We built an airstrip within 21 days after going ashore," he said.

There are more than 58,000 names across 140 panels. It is nearly 300 ft. long. When you visit the wall, a locator on site can help you find a name of a loved one, down to the line on a specific panel.

Davidson recognizes names on the wall from Dickson and the men he served alongside.

"Every name is a person. They had their mother and father they lost," said Davidson. "They had grandparents. They had their brothers and sisters, wives, some left children.

They were killed in Vietnam."

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is now in Millington, Tennessee through July 6th. It is open 24 hours a day for people to see.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com