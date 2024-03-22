Everytown for Gun Safety reports Tennessee had the third highest rate of accidental shootings by children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2023 was the worst year for children unintentionally shooting themselves, according to a new study by Everytown for Gun Safety

The group reports Tennessee has the third highest rate of accidental shootings by children in the country.

Everytown has been recording the number of accidental shootings every year since 2015. 2023 was the first year the number surpassed 400 shootings across the country.

Between 2015 and 2023, Tennessee saw 158 unintentional shootings.

In 2023 alone, Tennessee saw 24 of those shootings, resulting in 18 injuries and 6 deaths.

One of those incidents we reported on in August involved a 2 year-old who injured herself in Bordeaux. Police said they did not know how she got access to the gun.

Everytown reports the two age groups most likely to accidentally shoot themselves or someone else are high schoolers, followed by preschoolers age 5 and younger.

The victims of these shootings are usually themselves, a friend, or a sibling.

These shooting can be prevented with proper locked storage of guns, away from children's reach.

People can pick up a free gun lock at their district THP headquarters, local DMV, or nearest Metro Police precinct.