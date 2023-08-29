Exclusive: NewsChannel 5 Investigates confirms deal reached in House, Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Only 20 minutes after House and Senate leadership left a meeting frustrated, a Republican insider told NewsChannel 5 Investigates a deal has been reached.

BREAKING: GOP insider tells me, “A deal has been reached.” Senate will not pass any additional bills, but “will fund mental health and school safety” through the appropriations bill. That will end the special session. https://t.co/lxtH1i20f8 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 29, 2023

"A deal has been reached," the GOP source said.

Under the proposal, the Senate would not pass any additional bills beyond the three it has already passed, but "will fund mental health and school safety" through the appropriations bill for the special session, the source explained.

If enacted, the deal would end the Tennessee legislature's special session on public safety.

Originally, the Tennessee House and Senate remained at an impasse after an early Tuesday morning meeting between members of leadership and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The meeting lasted only 30 minutes, and several members of the leadership team appeared to walk out frustrated.

"Do you have a second to chat with us?" NewsChannel 5 asked House Majority Leader William Lamberth.

"Probably best I don’t right now," Lamberth replied.

"Not really much to talk about," said Rep. Ryan Williams. "We agreed to continue to work, so that’s what we’re going to do."

Later, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor Randy McNally walked out of the governor's office together and agreed to do a joint interview with NewsChannel 5.

"Well, we’re working," McNally said. "We’re working towards coming to an agreement. It might take a while, it might not."

Sexton agreed.

"We’re going to go back and negotiate some more and see what happens. We’re hopeful there will be some movement but, you know, time will tell," Sexton said.

When asked about the cost to taxpayers, which is about $60,000 dollars a day, McNally and Sexton appeared willing to extend the special session if necessary.

The estimated price tag for the session does not include the cost for hundreds of troopers who have been deployed to the state Capitol to provide security.

"In order for good things to happen, it costs money," McNally said.

"Well, look, we’re trying to solve some mental health issues, you can’t put a price on that in somebody’s life," Sexton added.

NewsChannel 5 also asked McNally about the possibility of the Senate reopening committees to consider more bills.

"I don’t know about reopening some of the ones -- it could happen, probably won’t but it could," he said.

Sexton smiled when McNally mentioned it probably won't.

The Senate will reconvene at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The House will follow with their floor session at 11 am. It's unclear how the two proceed from here.