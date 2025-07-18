Experts say this should be at the top of your checklist before buying a home

WEST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville officials are urging homeowners to research flood risks before purchasing property, especially after the deadly flooding in Texas exposed the significant dangers water can pose to residential areas.

England Park on Delray Drive in West Nashville stands as a memorial to these water risks. The park, which opened in 2014, honors Martha and Andrew England, a couple who had been married nearly 60 years and died in Nashville's historic May 2010 flood.

"Water got over 7 feet high in this area, and two residents that lived just across the street, Mr. and Mrs. England, lost their lives in that flood," said Sonia Allman of Metro Water Services.

Including the Englands' home, 36 houses on Delray Drive suffered such substantial losses that they qualified for buyouts through FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Property owners were able to walk away from their damaged homes with the understanding that the land would be converted into greenspace.

"Anytime we can have all the homes along the street and make the entire area safe means not only are we preventing homeowners at risk, but also first responders," Allman said.

In light of recent deadly flooding in Texas, Nashville residents are encouraged to assess their own flood risks, as many homeowners are unaware of potential dangers in their areas.

"We have a lot of those areas around Nashville - Mill Creek, Sevenmile Creek, Whites Creek, Browns Creek, Richland Creek - we see flooding along all of our creeks, and it can happen very quickly," Allman explained.

The competition for limited federal buyout dollars is intensifying nationwide.

After the 2010 flood, FEMA covered 75% of Nashville's $9.4 million buyout costs for 81 homes, with state and local governments splitting the remainder.

"We have an extremely long list of homes that we would like to purchase, but especially as more events happen, such as Asheville and Texas, FEMA funding becomes less available," Allman said.

Her advice is straightforward: Check flood maps before signing mortgage papers.

"We look at school districts, we look at everything else, look at your flood risk as well," Allman advised.

To check your property's flood risk, simply enter your address on FEMA's flood map website. The information could save you from a devastating loss that insurance might not cover.

Have you experienced flooding in your neighborhood? Share your story with me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.