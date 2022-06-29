SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having a criminal record can make it hard to get a job or even vote, but on Wednesday, one community event made it a little easier for some.

A clinic was held in Rutherford County aimed at helping people learn more about getting certain convictions cleared from their records.

More than 125 people showed up to the event, held at Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna. Experts say this step can open more doors for those who are trying to turn their lives around.

"Many members of our community... may have things on their record that would not allow them to either vote or to get a job. And so, what we want to do is to help eliminate any barriers for people within the community to be able to sustain themselves," said expungement clinic coordinator Eric Murry.

Attorneys reviewed criminal records and helped some participants take steps to clear their convictions. Organizers said those seeking expungements probably need an attorney to help get through the expungement process because it's complicated.

They also said that having a case dismissed in court doesn't mean a record has been expunged.

Some misdemeanors are not eligible for expungement, but some lower felonies are.

There were also employers at the event talking about available jobs. They have openings that can be filled now.

No records were fully expunged at the clinic. Paperwork was completed, but participants still need to file it at the county clerk's office.

These clinics are being held around the state. The state website provides more information to interested parties.