Exterminator sees renter's interview about cockroach infestation, offers to treat the duplex for free

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family with the rampant roach problem in Hermitage could soon be getting professional help.

We introduced you to Hala Seay and her family last week. In the emotional interview, the single mother of three described living in a cockroach-infested home. You can watch our previous reporting on the family's home below.

Family dealing with gross cockroach infestation could be evicted

"... and from the outside, it looks like a pretty good home, but it's not," Hala Seay said while fighting back tears. "There's a roach infestation, and it's to the point where they're on the walls, they get in the bed with us ..."

Seay, who lived with the problem as long as she could, turned to NewsChannel 5 when living with cockroaches became unbearable.

Incredibly, Mean Green Pest Pros, an exterminator with offices in Smyrna, saw the story and it made them want to help.

"We like to help people as much as possible," said Regena Gunter, the branch manager.

Gunter explained that their company would do a thorough inspection, then likely use a pesticide as well as a product that will prevent the cockroaches from reproducing. They would want to treat Seay's family's unit as well as the other side of the duplex. All of this, for free.

"I would bet a million dollars they're on both sides, for sure. We'll be more than happy to take care of the other side as well," Gunter said.

Gunter has let the landlord know about the offer. A job like this one typically costs a few thousand dollars.

This is not the first time Gunter has been part of a team that's done free pest control work.

"When I saw a baby in a crib and welts all over it I was like no, we can't have this," Gunter said. "I see a lot of sinus issues and stuff like that when kids are exposed to these conditions a lot."

As we reported last week, the renter is being taken to court for a late rent payment. That's still happening, but it did get moved a week. We'll let you know what happens next.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $3,000.