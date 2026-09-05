Extreme heat: How coaches are keeping football players safe on the field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Unrelenting temperatures are making it hard to go about these September days.

Wilson County Schools canceled school Friday because of the heat, but sports games are still a go.

In Davidson County, a Friday night football game in East Nashville started 30 minutes late to beat the heat.

Both the East Nashville Magnet Eagles and Hillsboro Burros are facing extremely high temperatures in games and in practices.

Both coaches have altered schedules and made accommodations to keep their players safe and game-ready.

"We're changing the schedule around and trying to, like, do film first or going through stretches early inside the gym," started Jamaal Stewart, the Burros' head football coach.

"We've already prepared to get extra water, extra ice; we got water towels that we use," added Damien Harris, the head football coach of the Eagles.

Both said less time outside, more water, and a constant eye on the temperature is key.

"At the end of the day, the parents are trusting us to take care of their kids, you know, so we have to make the right accommodations and make sure they're safe," concluded Stewart.

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