Facebook, Instagram back online to delight of local businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s back! After a day without Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the giants in social media apps got back online Monday evening.

While it's still unclear what caused the outage — many local businesses are glad to have it back online, because Instagram and Facebook are now the main ways some businesses connect with their customers.

Such is the case with Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village — a cafe designed with Instagram in mind.

"That was very intentional with the owners when they designed this space, it's meant to be an Instagramable space, and something you share with your friends," said Jordan Lawson, Anzie Blue Marketing and Events Manager.

That's why Lawson says today's Facebook and Instagram outage was such a big deal — not just losing out on a way to pass time, but potentially losing out on business.

"Instagram is 90% of our marketing, that's where our specials are, if we're going to close early or have a special event," Lawson said.

By early evening, the social media apps appeared to be back online — a return to what is now normal; something that for billions worldwide, was truly worth "liking."