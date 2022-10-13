Fairview hit hard by passing storms

Severe storms Wednesday left their mark across the MidState, including in Williamson County — where Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas.

The Jingo Market gas station canopy was destroyed as high winds moved through.

WTVF

Other homes dealt with trees in their yards or on their cars.

Fifteen-year-old Laci Harpley was doing homework inside when she heard the commotion.

"All of a sudden the wind was like, shook the whole house, and I was like, 'What is going on?' So, I run outside and I see two trees down," Harpley said. "And we have powerlines on our cars, so we can’t go anywhere. It’s dangerous."

WTVF

Middle Tennessee Electric crews worked through the night to restore power. By 10 p.m., 841 MTE homes in Williamson County did not have power.

For all the homes without power after the storm, the nearby restaurant was packed.

"The storm blew some limbs down in my yard, and rather than looking at them and thinking about how much work I was going to have to do tomorrow, I figured, 'Hey, I’ll go out and eat,'" laughed Tabitha Ratchford.

But that cleanup remains. For many, that means chainsaws and wheelbarrows, but others have an additional secret weapon.

"I have neighbors with like three teenage boys — they’ll help," said Ratchford.

