Fairview Middle closed Fri. due to faculty/staff illnesses

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fairview Middle School will be closed Friday, August 20 due to faculty/staff illness.

Williamson County School Board member Eric Welch made the announcement on social media Thursday evening.

The school is not able to adequately staff the building and classrooms due to the number of illnesses. He said 23 of the 77 faculty and staff members assigned to Fairview Middle are scheduled to be out due to illness.

Read the full announcement below:

"Fairview Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, August 20th because of faculty/staff illness and an inability to staff the building and classrooms. FVMS will be using one of the stockpiled, inclement weather days. There are 10 days built into the school calendar. This is the first inclement weather day used this school year, leaving nine days for Fairview Middle. Remote learning is not available this year, because of new State guidelines. Today, 187 of the 560 students enrolled were out due to illness. Tomorrow, 23 of the 77 faculty and staff members assigned to Fairview Middle are scheduled to be out due to illness. For that reason, tomorrow, Fairview Middle will be closed and using one of our 10 inclement weather days. Again, remote learning is not an option this school year, because of new State guidelines forced on the district."