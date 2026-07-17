Faith leaders condemn Gov. Lee for not pausing executions for investigation after failed attempt

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Faith leaders are joining the list of those calling on Governor Bill Lee to pause executions in Tennessee after TDOC failed to execute death row inmate Tony Carruthers in May. A group of Republican state senators sent a letter to Gov. Lee a few weeks ago calling for a pause until a full review of Carruthers' execution could be completed.

"What happened to Tony Carruthers on May 21 is unconscionable and must be addressed before any more executions move forward,” said Pastor Kelli X, a Disciples of Christ Pastor. “As a faith leader and a Tennessean, I am disappointed in the governor's response to what is clearly a crisis. We deserve better."

The faither leaders say the pause isn't about anyone's stance on the death penalty, it is about responsible government.

"Gov. Lee you have the authority and responsibility to pause executions until people of tn know what went wrong why it happened and what is changed to ensure it never happens again," Rev. Timothy Holton.

This latest call for the Governor to halt executions during an investigation into TDOC protocols comes as Carruthers' family files a complaint against a doctor involved in his execution to the Tennessee Department of Health. The DOH will review the complaint and determine if an investigation or any disciplinary action is needed.

The next execution in Tennessee is scheduled for August 13th.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com