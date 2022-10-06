Fall allergy season is upon us, experts say this year will be intense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fall is known for pumpkin spice and everything nice.

And while a changing season gives way to an explosion of color, it also spreads something less adored.

"It's definitely fall allergy season. A lot of people are coming in who are having more symptoms this time of year," allergist at Traceside Dermatology and Allergy, Dr. Rob Valet, said.

This year, the sneezing, itching and runny noses are expected to be worse.

"Every season has its flavor, and it seems like this season we've really been running into not having the rain to really wash out the pollen like we would in many years," Valet said.

The most common allergen is Ragweed, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

The best way to lessen the impact of allergies is to keep pollen outside of your home.

"Good things are keeping windows shut, running their AC and using the filters on the system. If they've been doing long days outside or yard work, get in the shower right after. And then some over-the-counter medicine like antihistamines and nose sprays can definitely be helpful," Valet said.

But if none of that works, experts recommend you visit a doctor to get an allergy test.

"It helps us to make sure that they're away from the right things — that we know why their allergies are happening — and it also helps us in terms of picking the right treatments — both medications and, possibly, treatments like allergy shots," Valet said.

Valet said for some people, treating the cause of the problem might be a better solution than just treating the symptoms.

"For patients who aren't doing well on medicine or just want to take less medicines or want a more permanent fix, that can be a good rule for treatments like allergy shots where we are trying to take exactly the things people are allergic to and desensitize them over time," he said.