Fall into Science Festival - the perfect Sunday activity for fun and learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for something to do with the kids Sunday, there is a way for them to learn while having some fun at the Fall into Science Festival at the Adventure Science Center.

It will be happening right outside the museum from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the goal is for people to have so much fun, they do not even realize they are learning.

The festival is free and closes out the Tennessee STEAM Festival that has been happening throughout October. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Families can try cool science experiments and other fun activities led by different local organizations.

Afterwards, Suzanna Best, Vice President of Marketing for the Adventure Science Center, said people are welcome to go into the museum to continue learning.

"We want to expose people to different aspects of science and technology and innovation that they may not be familiar with, or they may not have gotten their hands on before, to really inspire that next generation of creative problem solvers," said Best.

Halloween costumes are encouraged to be worn at the event.