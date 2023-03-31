Families mourns toddlers' deaths after Robertson Co. crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family trip from Nashville to Kentucky turned deadly after a crash in Robertson County.

Sky 5 video captured the incident this past Sunday. It left six people dead, including toddler sisters on I-24 West.

"We really don’t know what’s next? We don’t know how God works, and how things are planned. We have to value the moments we have with each other," family friend Aileen Mazariegos said.

The crash happened between exits 19 and 24 around 2 a.m. Sunday. On Friday, three of the victims were laid to rest: 4-year-old Luna, 3-year-old Antonella, and 1-year-old Mariela Chavez Reyes.

These 6 people died in Robertson County, after an accident on I-24.



3 sisters: 4 y/o Luna, 3 y/o Antonella Chavez Reyes, and 1 y/o Mariela Chavez Reyes.



Their aunt & cousin: 38 y/o Rina Reyes & 12 y/o Stephanie Reyes.



The girlfriend of their stepbrother: 19y/o Tania Rodriquez. pic.twitter.com/jdfF5inqmG — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 31, 2023

“It seems unfair because they’re so little and full of life. Makes you realize how much you need to value your family members," Mazariegos said.

Their mom Zahira was also in the car. Along with the toddlers were their aunt Rina Reyes and her 12-year-old daughter Stephanie. The mother and daughter duo passed away at the scene.

Their stepbrother’s girlfriend Tania Rodriquez, 19, was also killed when their car flipped. They were ejected.

Mazariegos said everyone was traveling back to Kentucky from Nashville after a family day. They spent the day shopping, exploring and eating.

Zahira is still in the hospital.

"She's talked but I don't know if she really is aware of the situation. We’re told not to say anything," Mazariegos said.

Out of all eight people in the vehicle, authorities say only one person was wearing a seat belt.

"It's overlooked a lot, but something like this can really save a life. It's not worth it," Mazariegos said.

Mazariegos has been speaking on behalf of her uncle. He's heartbroken losing all three of his little girls, and so is she.

"This is a time of reflection and a time of faith for the families. To leave issues aside and really value everyone," Mazariegos said.

She has a special message for the kids.

"We just want them to know it’s OK. We’re OK, and we’re going to miss them a lot. Watch over us and please be at peace," Mazariegos said.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

There was another car involved in the accident. That driver was unharmed, The crash is still under investigation.

