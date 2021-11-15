Family establishes memorial scholarship to honor beloved Nashville teacher who was killed

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the one year anniversary of the death Rasheed Walker.

On Sunday, November 14th, the family held a celebration of life in his honor at Madison Park.

At just 31-years-old Walker was shot and killed last year outside the Wireless Z store on Dr. D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard.

Walker was a beloved teacher aide at Cora Howe School, helping special education students.

He was also a youth mentor, always advocating for students to seek higher education.

His family announced that they've established a memorial scholarship for Walker at his Tuskegee University, his alma mater.

"Rasheed loved Tuskegee," said his mom Clorisa Parks, "he would go to their homecoming and different events and whenever he went to Tuskegee he took pride so I thought what better way to give back than to deserving children."

Police have arrested Robert Smith, who they believe pulled the trigger. The case is ongoing.