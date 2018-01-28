Family, Friends Remember Kentucky School Shooting Victims

BENTON, Ky. - Friends and family gathered to remember two lives lost when a teenager opened fire at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

Visitation for Preston Cope and Bailey Holt was planned to take place until 9 p.m. Saturday at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Reports stated 18 other students were hurt.

Of the six victims transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, only one remained in the hospital Saturday night.

Before heading to Saturday night's visitation, Bailey's aunt and a friend of Preston’s family shared some memories of the teenagers.

“Of course he was a member of the Marshall County baseball team and loved the St. Louis Cardinals," said Jackie Reid, Principal of Sharpe Elementary and Preston Cope family spokesperson. "His dad speaks about one of the greatest opportunities that Preston had was to be able to play at Busch Stadium whenever the high school team got to play there, I believe last year, and he said that’s a memory that they’re going to hang on to forever.”

“#BeLikeBailey would be to just be kind. Simply be kind, to love your family more, to again hug tighter," said Bailey's aunt, Tracy Tubbs. "Put down your cell phones at dinner and have real conversations, and be friends with everyone. It’s easier to be kind than it is mean, so that’s what it would be to be like Bailey.”

Bailey's funeral has been planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, and Preston's will follow at 3 p.m.